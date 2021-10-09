UHS, PKLI&RC to collaborate in health sector

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) will collaborate and develop a mutual model of working in the different areas of medicine with a special focus on teaching, training and research in the field of Hepatobiliary Liver Transplantation, Renal Transplantation, Interventional Radiology, Anesthesia, Hepatology, Nephrology and Urology.

In this regard, the higher management and representatives of UHS visited PKLI&RC on Friday. Prof Faisal Saud Dar, Dean PKLI welcomed UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram and his team members and briefed them about the hospital operations and latest developments.

Prof Dar further discussed educational collaboration with UHS which would be able to develop the best-trained workforce in medical education and research. This initiative will ultimately strengthen the healthcare sector of Pakistan by providing higher-educated professionals. Prof Javed Akram and his team appreciated and approved the idea to help and work with PKLI&RC in the near future.

Meanwhile according to a press release, PKLI&RC’s kidney transplant doctors have completed 200 kidney transplantations. The PKLI has performed 300 transplants so far including 100 liver transplants.

With a success rate of 98%, the Kidney Transplant Team has performed some of the most demanding surgeries in a short period led by Dr Asad Bashir, Chairman Kidney Transplant, PKLI and Dr Umar Farooq, Consultant Kidney Transplant and General Surgery.

World Egg Day event: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed “World Egg Day” on its Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Friday. According to a press release, various activities, including a seminar, a walk, a documentary on Department of Poultry Production, egg nutrition presentation, egg eating and egg dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among people about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body. Similar activities were also held at other campuses, including Narowal and Jhang.