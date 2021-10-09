Punjab introducing district governance model: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government is introducing a district governance model to improve service delivery and reform the administrative institutions across the province.

Under the governance model, a system of accountability is being introduced along with increasing efficiency of administrative institutions. Under the district governance model, a joint database of all government departments at the district level will be developed to improve administrative matters. An effective and dynamic mechanism for prompt redress of public grievances will be launched in each district which will also play an important role in providing feedback on the performance of the administrative bodies.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht while addressing a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar online from Islamabad. The provincial minister informed the meeting that under the district governance model, effective communication between the people and institutions and participation of the youth in obtaining feedback from the citizens would be ensured. For this purpose, Punjab Information Technology Board, Urban Development Unit and local administration will work together. The pilot project will be launched from Rahimyar Khan. A committee headed by the additional chief secretary will be formed to implement the pilot project. The I&C secretary will be responsible for developing the institutional and legal framework for the governance model and improving institutional performance.

The Rahimyar Khan deputy commissioner with the help of information technology will ensure redress of public grievances and participation of youth. Under the pilot project, a roadmap for education and health sectors and inflation control will be introduced initially. The provincial minister directed the agencies concerned to improve their performance under the district governance model. He asked them to determine indicators (KPIs) and ensure effective communication of organisational policies.

The participants was also attended by the Punjab chief secretary, South Punjab additional secretary, health secretary, school education secretary, Punjab IT Board chairman, Urban Unit chief executive officer and the Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit chief.