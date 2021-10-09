Govt urged to reduce cost of poultry feed

LAHORE:Regional Chairman, Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Dr Abdul Karim has urged the government to abolish all taxes and duties on import of ingredients used in poultry feed so that affordable poultry is available to the people. Owing to multiple factors, the price of poultry feed sack has reached to Rs 3900, he said and added cost of production of poultry farmers have been increased tremendously due to such inflated price of ingredients. Talking about importance of eating eggs for greater protein intake, he said that eating two eggs a day is essential because healthy human brain and body development is based on protein. There is no better, purer and richer food for human life than eggs because eggs are rich in all kinds of proteins. The per capita consumption of eggs in Pakistan is very low.