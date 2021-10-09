Role of literature in social development underscored

Islamabad : The role of literature and writers in social development and national unity has been significant, said chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Yousuf Khushk.
He was addressing the 15th programme of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations series during an online seminar on 'Expression of Pakistaniness in Pashto Literature' organised by the PAL.
The event was presided over by Dr. Izhar Ullah Izhar, while Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid was the chief guest.
Bakht Rawan Omarkhel, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Dr Muhammad Owais Qarni and Dr Muhammad Ali Dinakhel expressed their views.
The seminar was organized in collaboration with the University Literary Forum, University of Peshawar.
Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the role of literature and writers in social development and national unity has been significant. Poetry and prose in Pakistani languages is like a bouquet.
There is a need to cultivate the culture of all these languages and the idea of national identity so that our new generation can be acquainted with the Pakistani languages. He said that the creators of Pashto language have created universal literature with the spirit of patriotism in both poetry and prose.
Dr. Izhar Ullah Izhar said that Pakistanism in Pashto literature is the name of this thought and feeling under the ideology of Pakistan. He said that in Pashto poetry and literature, our creators have expressed their love for the homeland in wonderful words.
Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid said that I congratulate the Chairman, PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, for bringing together a collection of Pakistaniness in Pakistani languages. It is essential to highlight national unity and national identity.
He said that patriotism or love of land has been an expression of Pashto classical ancient literature, folk literature and modern literature in Pashto poetry since ancient times. The love of the homeland is fully expressed in the Pashto poetry.
