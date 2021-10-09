Rain forecast from Sunday evening

Islamabad : The Met Office has forecast rainfall from Sunday evening to Tuesday in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad saying the weather conditions will change from the summer season to autumn.

According to it, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday(evening/night) to Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from Sunday (evening/night) and Monday.