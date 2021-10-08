Two teachers shot dead in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Suspected anti-India elements shot dead two teachers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week.

The gunmen barged into a government-run school in the Eidgah area of the main city of Srinagar, killing the pair, including the principal, on the spot. No students were present at the time.

The incident came two days after militants from a relatively new rebel group The Resistance Front (TRF) killed three civilians, including a prominent pharmacist, in three separate street shootings within 90 minutes. The killings drew wide condemnation.