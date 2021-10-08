A long wait

In 1993, I was allotted a plot of two hundred square yards in the Landhi Cottage Industry and made full payment on due time. I had planned to set up a small garment factory. I was not given possession of the plot and all my trips to the KMC office have been in vain. Over the years, I have found out that this project had been encroached upon and officials concerned seem helpless in removing encroachments. It also shows that they have succumbed to the pressure of land mafia.
Twenty-eight years have passed but I am still awaiting to take possession of the plot. The government should intervene in this serious issue to save the future of 2334 people who invested in this project. The land encroachment should be removed and we should be given possession of the plots without further delay. If that is not possible, the affected people should be allotted alternate plots on another suitable place.
Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq
Karachi
