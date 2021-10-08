Sindh ends time limit condition for deceased quota jobs

The Sindh government has done away with the condition of specifying a time limit for children of employees who die during service to get government jobs under a quota reserved for them.

This was noted at a meeting held at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday, with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair, to review the implementation of the process of giving jobs under the deceased quota. Earlier, the government rules specified that an eligible candidate who wanted to get employment under the deceased quota was required to apply within 60 days after the death of their parent during service.

Prospective candidates who have yet to reach adulthood and don’t meet the age qualification criterion to get the employment were required to apply within two years after the expiry of their parent.

The two-year time limit for the minor children of the deceased employees was said to be particularly problematic as they were unable to get employment in case they required more than two years to meet the criterion for the job.

The chief secretary informed the meeting that the provincial cabinet had approved the proposal to do away with the condition of time limit for getting government jobs under the deceased quota. He asked the law department’s secretary to issue a notification to this effect.

So far 6,777 persons had been given employment by the Sindh government since 2019 under the deceased quota, he said. The meeting accorded approval to giving another 318 jobs under the same quota, and the jobs include 48 related to the Sindh Health Department, seven to the revenue service, 45 to the local government department, 110 to the school education department, eight each to the works and services department and the excise and taxation department, five to the food department, 10 to the college education department, and 50 to the irrigation department.

The chief secretary asked the administrative secretaries of different departments to expeditiously process all applications for jobs under the deceased quota.