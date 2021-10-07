RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre Abbottabad on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference on Wednesday.
COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants. He praised the Regiment for its professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.
Earlier on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, COAS was received by the Colonel Commandant FF Regiment, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant FF Regimental Centre.
