Last episode of ‘Rang Mahal’ today on Geo TV

KARACHI: The Geo TV's popular drama serial “Rang Mahal” has now come to a fascinating end after capturing the viewers’ hearts with its first episode.

Reports said Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's “Seventh Sky” drama serial Rang Mahal’s last episode would go on air on Wednesday at 9 pm. This story depicted love, emotions, class differences, joy and sorrow, and written by Shafia Khan and directed by Zahid Mahmood. While the soundtrack was composed by Sahir Ali Baga, and Irfan Saleem contributed with lyrics and sung by Afshan Fawad and Sahir Ali Baga with the melodious voices of Hamid Naqvi Qawal.

Humayun Ashraf, Sehar Khan, Aruba Mirza, Ali Ansari, Fazeela Qazi, Rashid Farooqi, Shajiruddin, Mohsin Gilani, Sabiha Hashmi, Asim Mahmood, Humaira Bano, Salma Hassan, Sania Sheikh and Shabbir Jan had given such memorable performances.