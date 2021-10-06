More than fun and games

Digital platforms have given people numerous opportunities to prove themselves. Being an athlete and a fitness trainer on TikTok, I was able to encourage my followers to take up athleticism via informative short videos. The app not only allowed me to express myself but also gave me an opportunity to make money to support my family.

Unfortunately, the relentless scrutiny of TikTok and the subsequent bans by the authorities have resulted in a loss of income for a large number of content creators. It is imperative to understand and acknowledge the role that TikTok is playing in the lives of many people from lower and middle-class families. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should lift the ban immediately. If other similar apps and social media platforms can operate freely in Pakistan, so can TikTok.

Abdun Naffay

Karachi