200 hardline Hindus attack church in India

NEW DELHI: Some 200 men armed with rods and sticks stormed a church in northern India during Sunday prayer service, police said, in the latest anti-Christian violence in the officially secular country.

At least five people were injured in the attack allegedly carried out by members of hardline Hindu vigilante groups in Uttarakhand state, according to a complaint by the church authorities.

The frenzied mob destroyed furniture, photographs and musical instruments while shouting slogans hailing the Hindu God Ram, they said. “We have been conducting raids since last night to nab the leader of the mob. Investigation is on to identify the remaining 150-200 people involved in the incident,” local police official Vivek Kumar said. Priyo Sadhna Porter, pastor of the church in Roorkee city, said she could identify most of the attackers as they belonged to Bajrang Dal, a Hindu vigilante group, and other similar outfits.Hindu groups accuse pastors and activists of converting tens of thousands of tribal people by offering cash and other incentives, a charge denied by the Christian community.