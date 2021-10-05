Potohar Olive Valley turns into business hub for farmers

Islamabad:As many as 1.2 million olive plants have so far been planted in Potohar Olive Valley that has been established in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details shared by the office of the Project In charge, two lakhs olive plants would be added every year that would make this region the hub of the olive oil production in the country.

The details showed that twenty nine local entrepreneurs have made investments in plantation of olive trees. They have also set up Cold Pressed Extraction Unit that can extract oil from 600 kilogrammes of olive fruit in just one hour. The Olive Foundation Pakistan comprising farmers who are growing olive trees fix the price of the fruit of olive plant keeping in view the demand and the running expenditures.

The official record also showed that a research centre set up by the government has initiated research projects in Cholistan and Bahawalpur to ascertain which kinds of olive trees are suitable in local conditions of these areas.

There are four nurseries that are selling certified olive plants to the farmers who can get quality production four years after their plantation in line with the international practices. The details further informed that the government is now providing guidance to the farmers for value addition of their production as they can make pickle, jam, syrup and bakery products from the olive fruit.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to increase olive oil production in the country. “It will not only increase our exports but also help improve socio-economic conditions of the local farmers,” he said.