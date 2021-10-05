A privilege denied

Education can change a person’s future. Pakistan’s education system is haunted by poor mechanisms. The constitution confers the right to education to every citizen in Articles 25-A and 37-b. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) report, there are approximately 22.8 million out-of-school children in the country. Not surprisingly, this ratio is higher in rural areas. Education is the centrepiece of a sound economic system and a progressive social infrastructure in the country. The situation is worse at the level of higher education, which is considered a privilege.

Higher education is expensive and universities are few and far between. The government has to take positive measures to enable higher education to make it easy for the indigent and hardworking people. Countries with durable policies for education always excel in every sphere of life.

Mujeeb Ali samo

Larkana