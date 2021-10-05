Basic amenities

The chief minister of Balochistan has completed three years of governance in the province yet he could not satisfy the demands of the people that elected him. There are several problems people are facing. Recently, a video from Hub was circulating on social media. It showed that the roads were in ramshackle condition due to heavy rains and improper construction.
Hub is an industrial zone, and it connects Balochistan to Karachi. It is essential for the city to have proper infrastructure. The authorities concerned should look into the issue at the earliest and ensure that the condition of the roads is improved.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
