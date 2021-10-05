 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Basic amenities

Newspost
October 05, 2021

The chief minister of Balochistan has completed three years of governance in the province yet he could not satisfy the demands of the people that elected him. There are several problems people are facing. Recently, a video from Hub was circulating on social media. It showed that the roads were in ramshackle condition due to heavy rains and improper construction.

Hub is an industrial zone, and it connects Balochistan to Karachi. It is essential for the city to have proper infrastructure. The authorities concerned should look into the issue at the earliest and ensure that the condition of the roads is improved.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

More From Newspost

  • A privilege denied

    Education can change a person’s future. Pakistan’s education system is haunted by poor mechanisms. The...

  • Yet another leak

    Yet another trove of leaked data has shed light on undisclosed wealth of various Pakistanis. The huge investigative...

  • In trust

    This refers to the article ‘Fake News’ by Syed Ali Zafar. The writer mentioned credibility of news and the role...

  • Change maker

    As chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board , Ramiz Raja has taken a number of steps to reduce expenses. The steps taken...

  • Tread softly

    For long, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. But suddenly he...

  • Electrifying changes

    Karachi’s public transport system is deplorable. Roads are filled with potholes; traffic congestion contributes to...

More From Latest