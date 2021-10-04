Health facilities being improved in Peshawar, says special assistant

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that work is underway at various stages on reconstruction and rehabilitation of all health centers and hospitals, besides improving treatment and hygiene facilities according to modern requirements in the provincial capital.

“Reconstruction scheme of Sifat Ghayur Memorial Children’s Hospital near GT Road is also being completed in accordance with modern needs wherein clear instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned,” he added.

He revealed this in a meeting on the reconstruction of Shaheed Sifat Ghayur Memorial Children’s Hospital here at his office in the Civil Secretariat. The meeting, besides the local elders, was attended by authorities concerned including the hospital MS Dr Siraj Khan, SDO C&W Department and other health officials.

Kamran Bangash said that Sifat Ghayur Children's Hospital is a unique health center for Peshawar city and other adjoining districts in the province. He said the provincial government believed that increasing the capacity of this hospital was in fact need of the hour. He directed the C&W Department to bring innovation in the construction of the hospital and remove all the shortcomings that existed earlier in it on priority basis.

Kamran Bangash also directed the management of the hospital to work day and night to improve its performance and also turn it into a pediatric research and teaching center along with further improvement in treatment facilities.

"Living nations always reached the pinnacle of development and prosperity by dint of their instinct of research and discovery,” he added. Kamran Bangash further said that there is an urgent need for experts to continue research in all fields, including education, health and medicines. The participants of the meeting thanked Kamran Banghash for taking interest in the development of the city.