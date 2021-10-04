Rift in BAP deepens Sanjrani to meet disgruntled lawmakers today

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will arrive in Quetta today to woo disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), sources told Geo News.

The development comes after reports surfaced that the disgruntled lawmakers, said by the sources to be around 14 to 16 in number, were planning to topple the Jam Kamal-led Balochistan government in collaboration with the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has also expedited efforts on his end to allay the concerns of the disgruntled lawmakers. He met with Minister for Food and Population Welfare Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran at his house and discussed various political issues. During the meeting, Khetran assured Kamal of his complete support.

The chief minister also met with Parliamentary Secretary on Information Bushra Rind and tried to address her grievances. It is pertinent to mention here that 16 Opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to the assembly secretary on September 14.

Two weeks back, the Senate chairman intervened, met with the chief minister and the disgruntled lawmakers, and gave them 15 days to mend their differences. It seemed that CM Kamal has failed to appease the disgruntled lawmakers during the given time-frame.

The sources said that today’s visit of the Senate chairman will be crucial. A day earlier, the BAP core committee held important meetings with the disgruntled lawmakers and the party’s office bearers.