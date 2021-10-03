70 migrants from Libya missing in Mediterranean

TRIPOLI: Seventy migrants headed for Europe across the Mediterranean from Libya have gone missing, the independent support group Alarm Phone said on Saturday.
"A boat with 70 people on board is missing for 4 days! They departed from Khoms, #Libya, & called AlarmPhone several times," it tweeted.
"When we lost contact, they were in Malta SAR (search and rescue) zone, 11 miles (18 kilometres) to Italian waters, but there is no record of their rescue or arrival. Authorities are silent." Alarm Phone criticised authorities in Malta and Italy.
