KTH launches breast cancer awareness campaign

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Friday launched a breast cancer awareness campaign to sensitise women on the major disease.

The month of October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month Worldwide.

In this regard, the KTH’s Department of Surgery, like last year, initiated this service for the entire month. Dean, Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb, inaugurated the campaign by cutting the ribbon.

Prof Dr Mah Munir, Head of the Surgical Department, Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director, Faculty members of different KTH departments and Department of Community Medicine of the Khyber Medical College, trainee doctors, students and administrative staff of the hospital attended the event.

The chief guest said the awareness campaign needed to be increased as breast cancer is one of the most common diseases in women, adding despite being completely curable, delay in diagnosis can make it fatal. He said this cancer is more prevalent in women above 40 years of age.

Prof Dr Mah Munir said the KTH Department of Surgery conducts the campaign in October every year where free check-up, educational sessions, ultrasound and mammograms are all offered under one roof. Other departments participating in this campaign include the Department of Radiology, Community Medicine, Pathology and Physiotherapy.

She thanked the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar administration for helping the KTH with the noble cause by promoting it through advertisements at their stations. Dr Irum Sabir Ali, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, said the campaign is not just about providing awareness, screening and diagnosis but would also be used as an opportunity to take the breast cancer services being offered at the KTH to a much higher level through various events planned to be organised over the course of the month.