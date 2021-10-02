US Embassy officials visit NUST

Islamabad : Officials from the US Embassy in Islamabad visited Innovation and Commercialisation Directorate at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), to discuss areas where NUST can collaborate with the US embassy.
Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector (RIC), Muhammad Anwar Fareid - Director Innovation and Commercialisation, representatives from NUST IP Office and CAC received the delegation.
The US Embassy delegation was led by Daniel Froats, Economic Counsellor, and accompanied by Phillip Assis, Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer, Jane Park, Economic Officer (IPR), and Nasir Rao, Economist. The broader agenda of the meeting was to develop collaboration with the US through its representatives in Pakistan for enhancing the bilateral partnership in industrial and R&D ventures.
Islamabad : Parliamentarians have pledged their support for the enactment of mandatory food fortification legislation...
Rawalpindi : As many as four more deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 were reported from the region in the...
Islamabad : SSP , Islamabad Atta ur Rehman has said that the police have arrested five accused involved in the killing...
Islamabad : Germany is celebrating the 31th anniversary of German reunification on Sunday. This year is very special...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has demanded that pre-medical students’ grievances with...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has decided to take strict action against corrupt revenue officials and...