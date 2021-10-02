Opportunity lost

The rupee is constantly losing its value. Previously, NGOs and welfare institutions had been contributing significant amounts of foreign currency to the national economy. And that is through legal means. They had been faithful in playing their role in developing the nation right from the start and had never been found involved in any anti-state activities.
However, now due to certain policies of the government, opening new accounts has become a cumbersome task. There are claims that these restrictions aim to curb foreign funding of terrorists, but the only result is that most NGOs and welfare institutions divert funds to other countries. The government of Pakistan should review its policies towards these institutions, and allow banks to open new accounts for such welfare institutions which have already been scrutinised by the government.
Ifrahim Mathew
Bangkok
It seems that it is futile to hope for any relief for Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution pensioners. People at...
Residents of Gwadar have no water. The water being brought by tankers from Miran dam costs Rs2000 per tanker but even...
TikTok has improved the lives of many Pakistani content creators. Due to the app’s popularity in Pakistan, many...
This refers to the letter ‘In despair they go’ by Javed Akbar Samoon . The writer has rightly pointed out a...
Twenty-two US senators have moved a bill, seeking a report on Pakistan’s role in the Taliban’s takeover of...
In May, the Pakistani rupee was trading at just over Rs150 to a dollar. Since then it has depreciated rapidly, and is...