After innocence

Twenty-two US senators have moved a bill, seeking a report on Pakistan’s role in the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. It is understandable for the US to be shocked by the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan which led to the US’s hurried exit from it. But Pakistan cannot be held responsible for such a debacle. The US would do well to be reminded that Pakistan has been 'the most allied ally' of the US since the 1950s, even angering the Soviet Union. It was the US that marched back after defeating the Soviets without caring to find out what turmoil was caused to poor Pakistan and Afghanistan in the aftermath of the war.

The emergence of Taliban in Afghanistan was the result of the rampant lawlessness engulfing Afghanistan in the wake of that war. The Taliban established law and order in the country but faltered in human rights. The 9/11 tragedy brought the Americans back to Afghanistan even though no Afghan had a role in that event. The Taliban were dislodged from Kabul, but many parts of Afghanistan continued to be in their control. The fact that some Taliban came to Pakistan as a part of millions of refugees cannot be termed as Pakistan harbouring or supporting them. Blaming Pakistan for their setback in Afghanistan is a travesty of justice on the part of the Americans.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad