 
Friday October 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

3 Palestinians killed

World

AFP
October 01, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Three Palestinians were killed on Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers, an activist shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence. The violence comes days after an Israeli raid on in the occupied West Bank left five Palestinians dead.

More From World

More From Latest