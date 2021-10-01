Chinese envoy lauds exhibition on Pak-China ties

LAHORE: Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu has said that IIRMR’s picture exhibition is a unique opportunity to understand the tenacity of Pak-China relations at 70th diplomatic juncture and visualise the significance of China National Day.

During one-day picture exhibition organised by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, he said that October 1 marked the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China known as China National Day.

The exhibition was participated by IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi, President Yasir Habib Khan, PU Pakistan Study Centre Associate Prof Amjad Magsi and other dignitaries. Mr Peng said “This exhibition features Pakistani perspectives on China that opens a window for the Pakistani people to know more about China, as well as Chinese perspectives on Pakistan that reflect the friendly sentiments of Chinese people for our Pakistani brothers.” The IIRMR chairman and president said that exhibition was an effort to unleash a new avenue of friendship offering public to feel Sino-Pak fraternity through pictorial perspective.