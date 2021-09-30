Pak ties with Islamic countries improved: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Aide on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and PUC chairman said Pakistan’s ties with Islamic and Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Egypt and Iraq improved in all the sectors as compared to the last 10 years.
“Scholarships to Pakistani students from Saudi Arabia and agreement with the state media and oil supply on deferred payments will be soon possible is excellent example of positive ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ashrafi said during a meeting with a delegation of Overseas Employment Association here Wednesday.
He said Saudi Arabia is expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of media, education and other fields, and there are positive reports of deals with state media and oil supplies on deferred payments. He said solution to the problems of Pakistanis living in the Middle East is the top priority on the instructions of prime minister.
He said Pakistan’s foreign policy is not only in the right direction, but Islamic/Arab countries also agreed with Pakistan on all issues, including the Afghan issue. “Today, the entire world is following the same stance that Pakistan has taken on the Afghan issue,” he added. “All countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are important for Pakistan in terms of labour,” he further added. He said relations with Iraq and Kuwait have also improved significantly and Pakistan thanked the King Salman and Crown Prince for granting scholarships.
