Police officials directed to listen to issues of subordinates

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed all police officials to hold ‘Ardal Room’ on weekly basis and address complaints as well as issues of their subordinates on priority basis.

According to details, the police chief directed all DIGs, SSPs and SPs to hold ‘Ardal Room’ on weekly basis and resolve their issues related to posting and transfers and personal as well as professional matters.He also asked the officials to compile the report in this regard and forward them to his office.The IGP said that he was continuously holding ‘Ardal Room’ and trying maximum to resolve the issues of policemen.

He said the purpose of this exercise was to boost the morale of the policemen and ensure welfare steps for them.