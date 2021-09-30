PAA elects new chairman

Karachi: Ahmed Jamal Mir of Prestige Communications was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) during the association’s annual elections for 2021-2022, a statement said.

Numan Nabi Ahmed of The Brand Partnership was elected senior vice chairman along with Muhammad Zeeshan Khan of TNI Communications as vice chairman. Mahmood Parekh of MCM, Usman Atiq Butt of Intetlink and Rizwan Ashraf of Velocity were elected chairman of PAA Zones A, B and C, respectively. Javed Qadeer of Marksman was elected secretary finance.

Mir, the newly elected chairman, thanked all members for reposing their confidence in him.

He assured them that the new team with the support of the PAA members will work towards creating a positive change and growth in the industry.

“Especially in the current situation due to the pandemic, he assured them that the PAA will play its role to the fullest to overcome these challenges and enhance the image of the Advertising industry and the country.” He said. He also took the opportunity to thank Waqar Haideri and Jawad Humayun for their contribution towards the advertising sector and for the welfare of PAA members.

Other members elected to the Executive Committee include: Anis Thaver (G H Thaver), Imran Irshad (M&C Saatchi), Fahd Khan (Manhattan Communications), Mian Mobeen Shaffat (Oak Media), Ahmed Hussain Kapadia (Synergy), Sara Fatima Koraishy and Faiza Nadeem (Midas Communications).