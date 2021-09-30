SSDO ED gets High Achiever Governor’s Award

LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has presented High Achiever Governor’s Award to Syed Kausar Abbas in recognition of his successful social entrepreneurship. To his credit goes the formation of the first Women’s Peace Council in the country. Syed Kausar Abbas is the Founding Executive Director of SSDO. The award giving ceremony was held at Governor’s House, attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.