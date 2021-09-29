Five killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Two women and a man were killed in three different incidents, while two bodies of missing people, including a child, were recovered on Tuesday.

In a clash between two groups of Jatoi clan, a woman, Zainab Utrani Jatoi, was killed over‘Karo Kari’, in Lakhi Ghulam Shah in district Shikarpur. The police registered an FIR against the members of both groups. In another incident, Bakhat Mazari was killed in village Bakhsham Mazari, district Kashmore, when his brother allegedly opened fire at him over a long running property dispute. According to witnesses, the suspect escaped from the scene.

The police recovered the bullet-riddled body of Abdul Latif Kaladi from the mountains of Sorah in Khairpur. The deceased had reportedly gone missing on Monday. The police were investigating the reasons of the murder. In another incident, the body of 10-year-old boy Saqib Ali, s/o Ali Nawaz Bhatti, who went missing from his house in Kotri, district Jamshoro, on Monday was found. The parents desperately searched for the child at the house of neigbours, friends and relatives and later lodged a complaint with the local police. On Tuesday, the strangulated body of the child was found from an abandoned house.