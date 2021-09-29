Three of a family die after falling into well in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family died after falling into a well in the Kohistan Colony here on Tuesday. “The bodies of all the three, including a minor girl, were recovered after hectic efforts and rushed to the hospital,” Amir Qadam, the Rescue 1122, told reporters.

Alia Bibi, 8, was playing in the courtyard of her residence when she suddenly slipped and fell into the well. Her uncle, Ajmal Khan, and another family member Khairullah attempted to rescue her after going inside the well through stairs but they fell into it and later bodies of all the three were pulled out.

They were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead and handed over the bodies to family. According to Rescue 1122 officials, wells were filled with the poisonous gas and all three fell into it one-by-one and died instantly.

Meanwhile, a local trader in Oghi, Rubnawaz, received bullet injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to police, the deceased was repairing his gun, which suddenly fired and he was injured and later on died.