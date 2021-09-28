Dutch PM ‘targeted for kidnapping by drug gangs’

THE HAGUE: Dutch police have stepped up security for Prime Minister Mark Rutte over fears he may be targeted for kidnapping or an attack by drug gangs, local media reports said on Monday.
The threat against Rutte, who is known for cycling to work with little security, follows the murders of a prominent investigative reporter and a lawyer both linked to a major organised crime trial.
The 54-year-old centre-right premier has been shadowed by so-called spotters for a drug trafficking gang dubbed the "Mocro Mafia", De Telegraaf newspaper and several broadcasters reported.
Brussels: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but...
ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven...
KIEV: A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east...
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow’s ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing...
DUBAI: Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had breached all the...