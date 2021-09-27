Tight security for Data Ganj Baksh Urs

LAHORE: Security of the provincial capital remained tight on Sunday in connection with Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Police ensured comprehensive traffic and security arrangements for the protection of visitors and smooth flow of traffic. More than 2,500 police personnel including SsP, DSsP, inspectors and other subordinates were deputed to provide foolproof security to the citizens visiting the shrine.

CCPO Lahore visited the shrine to review the security arrangements. He met with the administration of the shrine, religious leaders and citizens. He directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams to ensure effective patrolling around the shrine. Snipers were deputed at rooftops of surrounding buildings to keep an eye on movements around the Darbar to avoid any untoward situation.