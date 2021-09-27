 
Monday September 27, 2021
Russian raids kill 11 pro-Turkish fighters in Syria

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Beiru: At least 11 fighters from a pro-Turkish rebel group were killed on Sunday in Russian air raids in northern Syria, a war monitor said Sunday. The strikes hit a school used as a "military base" by the Al-Hamza Division outside the north Syria town of Afrin which has been under the control of Turkey and its Syrian rebel proxies since 2018, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

