Sewing machines distributed among women

LAHORE: Former Punjab Governor and Jazba Foundation President Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool has said that provision of business as well as employment opportunities to the skilled women is the need of hour for materialising the dream of economic prosperity and betterment of the country. He said that by ignoring the 50 per cent population of the country, the target of a prosperous and economically strong Pakistan could not be achieved. He stated this while addressing a ceremony held to distribute sewing machines and equipment from the platform of Jazba Foundation to 49 skilled women at a local hotel on Saturday. Khalid Maqbool said that Jazba Foundation with the cooperation of resourceful philanthropists was endeavoring for the prosperity of skilled women who are running small business of stitching, beauty parlours and computer education. He said they were being providing Juki machines, beauty parlour equipment and sewing machines and computers to expand their existing enterprises. So far, 900 skilled and deserving women have benefited from the foundation. At a total cost of Rs3 millions, 20 women were given Juki stitching machines and 22 women were given equipment of beauty parlour, including parlour chairs and beautification kits. Four women got computers. One woman was given computerised knitting machine and two were given simple sewing machines.