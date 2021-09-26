Covid-19 claims eight more lives, infects 555 others

The novel coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,335. The fatality rate of the infectious disease in the province was constituted to be 1.6 per cent.

A total of 13,071 tests were conducted, after which 555 new cases were reported, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 5,952,479 tests had been conducted against which 454,307 cases were diagnosed. Of them 93.9 per cent or 425,620 patients had recovered, including 809 overnight.

The chief minister said 20,352 patients were under treatment, of whom 19,782 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, 540 at different hospitals and 40 on ventilators.

Out of the 555 new cases, 127 were detected from Karachi: 37 from District Korangi, 27 from District South, 26 from District East, 21 from District Malir, 11 from District Central and 5 from District West. Hyderabad reported 92 cases, Sanghar 29, Badin 27, Matiari 26, Tando Allahyar 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Jamshoro and Sujawal 20 each, Dadu and Thatta 19 each, Tharparkar and Sukkur 18 each, Umerkot 15, NausheroFeroze 14, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jacobabad 12 each, Shikarpur and Ghotki ten each, Larkana eight, Khairpur two and Shaheed Benazirabad one.