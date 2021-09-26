Committee recommends desks for schools be purchased at divisional level

The five-member committee formed by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to investigate the procurement process of school desks has recommended in its report that school desks should be purchased at the divisional level under the prevailing rules of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SEPRA).

The committee was formed after some opposition legislators had alleged that massive corruption had taken place in the procurement of furniture for schools.

The committee reviewed the procurement process and cost of school desks under its authority and made recommendations. Its report was prepared under the supervision of the Central Procurement Committee secretary and IBA Sukkur project director.

In the light of the committee’s recommendation, the education department has decided to cancel the work orders issued on the basis of the tenders for the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The committee has also suggested that the entire process of divisional procurement be monitored by the department at the provincial level.

Earlier, the Transparency International Pakistan had approached the provincial government to tell it that the school education department was purchasing desks for government schools at a 32 per cent higher price than the market rate.

As the opposition made a hue and cry over it, former Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani along with the present education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, held a press conference and denied the allegations of corruption.

The ministers vowed that they would investigate the matter and the results of the inquiry would be shared with the public.