Population boom

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the Kissan Convention held in Dera Ismail Khan, cautioned the nation of the threat of famine-like conditions in the next few years, should the population continue to grow as it does, without increase in food production. It was good to know that plans for more food production and storage of water would be implemented in the near future.

However, population control is a major challenge due to cultural, religious, and economic hurdles. The efforts made so far to check the rapid increase in population have had negligible success. Vigorous awareness campaigns with incentives are needed to motivate people to opt for family planning. Population planning should be accorded the highest priority to save the country from extreme food shortages.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA