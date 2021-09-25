GO crosses network of 850 retail outlets across country

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company (OMC), Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) now boasts of a robust network of more than 850 retail outlets across Pakistan.

It recently achieved the milestone of its 850th retail outlet, having the second largest retail network in the private sector and Oil Storage Depots and Terminals across Pakistan with a total storage of approx. 200,000 MTs.

Highlighting the company’s strong commitment to the people, Mr. Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO said: “Being the fastest growing OMC with an expanding footprint of retail outlets network, GO is taking immense strides to fulfill the energy needs of the nation in every urban city as well as distant areas of the country.” He further said, “We have achieved a major milestone this year by inaugurating our 850th retail outlet. GO is well on its way to establish its presence on all motorways and major national highways.” GO strives to become Pakistan’s leading OMC serving all fuelling needs of customers in every corner of the country.