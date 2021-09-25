Six terrorists killed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The ISPR announced on Friday that on confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan, Balochistan, the FC Balochistan South conducted an IBO.

As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from their hideout. During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists, including two commanders, Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani, got killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, the ISPR said in a statement. News Desk adds: The CTD and LEAs have detected jointly the terrorists involved in the Gwadar suicide attack against the Chinese. The spokesman of CTD said an IBO was conducted by CTD Balochistan in Turbat city. Three terrorists who had facilitated the attack were arrested. Explosives and hand grenades were recovered.

Sources said on 21 September 2021, the CTD Balochistan got information that one terrorist of Baloch Liberation Army was present in Turbat Bazar. He intended to carry out terrorist activity on general public, LEAs and government installations. On this information, a raid was conducted and Shoaib, s/o Izzat Ali, a resident of Gwadar, was arrested. Another raid was conducted on his pointation and two more arrests were made with recovery of explosive material. The recoveries included one hand grenade, two detonators, two prima cords and explosive material from bags. During interrogation, the terrorists disclosed being part of the facilation network of Gwadar suicide blast that took lives of four innocent children. One Chinese national was also injured.

Terrorist Arif, s/o Dur Muhammad Dura, disclosed that his brother Ahmed transported the suicide bomber from Ramin area of Iran. He received the suicide bomber on his arrival on the night of 10 August and provided a place for him to stay near the Customs Warehouse. He also disclosed that Rasool Bux, a resident of Sheeran, Chahbahar area of Iran, was the mastermind of the attack. He also revealed that Rasool Bux had also used his father late Dur Muhammad Dura in transportation of four terrorists who had carried out the attack on the PC Hotel, Gwadar, in 2019. He said that the boat carrying the suicide bomber was rowed by his brother Ahmed. Arif guided Riaz to bring the suicide bomber in a room near the Customs Warehouse. The bomber, along with another arrested accused Adil, stayed at Arif's house before the blast and carried out the final recce. The CTD spokesman said more raids were planned to arrest the remaining members of the network.