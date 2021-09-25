Bank robbed of Rs6 million

SWABI: A group of six robbers on Friday stormed a bank in Chota Lahor tehsil headquarters and snatched Rs6 million at gunpoint from the staff members.

When contacted, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib Khan said that a total of Rs6 million were taken from the bank.

The robbers came in a car and forced entry into the bank, he added.

Officials said the robbers took the bank staff members hostage at gunpoint and threatened them with dire consequences if they offered resistance.

Before taking the staff members hostage, they said, the robbers overpowered the watchman and rushed to the cash counter to collect the money. It was learnt that the robbers disrupted the CCTV system to prevent being identified and managed to escape unchallenged.