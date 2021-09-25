Adil, Ballance sign contract extensions with Yorkshire

LEEDS: Spinner Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance have signed contract extensions with Yorkshire which will keep them at the club until the end of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.

Adil, 33, has generally signed rolling one-year deals in recent seasons but has committed to the next two seasons on white-ball terms.

Ballance appeared likely to leave the club earlier in the summer amid interest from several other counties including Middlesex, but has enjoyed a strong finish to the season and has agreed a three-year extension to his contract.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, said: “I am delighted that both players have committed their futures to the club. Adil and Gary are very important players to the team and we look forward to them further contributing for years to come.

“Both players have been at Yorkshire for many years and have played in some of the most high-pressured matches in world cricket. Their experience and influence are hugely beneficial to the young squad that we are developing across all three competitions.”