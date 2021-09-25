Extension urged in tax filing date

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President M Shariq Vohra on Friday requested the government to extend last date for filing income tax return from September 30, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

The KCCI president said that although the government has recently eased some restrictions, many businesses would not be able to meet deadline due to pandemic-induced circumstances.

KCCI has been receiving a lot of requests from the members of the business and industrial community, who have been constantly asking the Chamber to approach the higher authorities to seek extension in last date.

“It is a well-known fact that the entire nation including taxpayers, were hit hard by the fourth wave of Covid-19 and the situation remains challenging to date. Hence, the Federal Board of Revenue must keep all the ground realities in mind and extend last date for filing income tax return to October 31, 2021 which would be widely appreciated by the business community,” he added.