Sarwar for purging institutions of political interference

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has inaugurated three more filtration plants completed by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority on Friday. Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Lakhet Hussain of Muslim Hands, Chairman Tevta Ali Salman and others were also present on the occasion.

According to the details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated water filtration plants at Judicial Colony Lahore and central office of Tevta Lahore, that have been completed by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in collaboration with welfare organisation Muslim Hands. Another water filtration plant was inaugurated at Rehmat Eye Hospital Township. This plant was completed by Aab-e-Pak Authority under the supervision of Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the restoration of filtration plants of Wasa and district governments will begin as soon as the Punjab government would provide funds. He said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in collaboration with the NGOs will provide safe drinking water to 1.5 million people by December 2021.

The governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He said that by December this year, 1,500 water filtration plants of PAPA would be completed in Punjab through which clean drinking water would be provided to around 8 million people. He said that filtration plants were being set up in cities and villages across Punjab without any political discrimination. Chaudhry Sarwar said that ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, he has been working only to save the people from inflation, unemployment and other problems to make country economically strong. He said that the Sehat Insaf Card, Kisaan Card and Ehsaas Programme are the historic initiatives of PTI government.

He said that in order to overcome the challenges facing Pakistan, it was necessary to purge the institutions of political interference as well as to strengthen them. The PTI government is pursuing a policy of eradicating political interference in all institutions and all resources are being utilised to make the country strong and prosperous, he added.