ASI among three killed in separate incidents

SUKKUR: Three persons, including a police officer, were killed in different incidents of violence in Larkana, Dadu and Kandhkot on Thursday.

Reports said unknown armed men attacked ASI Barkat Junejo when he was returning to Ratedero after attending the court proceedings at Shikarpur Naka. ASI Barkat died on the spot. Police shifted the body to Ratedero Taluka hospital.

According to the police, the ASI was killed over an ongoing clash between two groups of Juneja clan, They said the deceased was also nominated in a murder FIR of two persons of the opponent group. Police are conducting raids to arrest the main culprits while some people have been taken into custoday.

Separately, unidentified men shot dead Waheed Noonari when he was sitting in a local hotel in village Kolachi near Mehar in District Dadu. Also, a clash between two persons of Bhanggwar and Mahamdani clan over a land dispute claimed the life of Fareed Bhanghwar in Kashmore-Kandhkot District.