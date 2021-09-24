Gold price up Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs214 to Rs97,308.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,772 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000 per tola lower than rates in the Dubai gold market.