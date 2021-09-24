Italy bills

 
Friday September 24, 2021
AFP
September 24, 2021

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday announced measures worth three billion euros to keep gas and electricity bills down this winter as power prices soar across Europe. He told the Confindustria employers association the measures, equivalent to $3.5 billion, would particularly target the poorest and most vulnerable.

