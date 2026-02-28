John Cusack gears up to give fans exciting surprise on late-night television

John Cusack is gearing up to promote his major project in the summer of this year.

The Serendipity actor has made his way to the comics world by writing his debut graphic novel, Momo.

Mad Cave Studios will release Cusak’s upcoming novel in July 2026 during the time of San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Book’s promotion has become his complete focus for 2026 and will benefit from late-night talk shows.

Using conceptual roots, Cusack started developing Momo years ago, and in 2010, artist Ignacio Noé came up with early comic work for Damian Hirst’s company Other Criteria.

The project accelerated when Hirst found out about the Say Anything actor’s script, which was written after seeking inspiration from classified documents about 1970s drug routes that Cusack and Hirst inspected together.

From 150 original pages, the script went to 192 pages when they were developing it, as Noé showed unflagging effort to decode and envisage Cusack’s vision.

With his unwavering diligence, Noé finally created what is being called the “best work of Noé’s career” by Mad Cave VP Mark Irwin.

Cusack’s Momo has intertwined elements of conspiracy theories, cosmic horror, and surrealist fantasy into one fiery narrative, as two criminals on the run deliver a cryptic artefact to the iconic television artist Jackie Gleason.

Notably, their mission turns into mayhem when they cross paths with mystical beings, demon-possessed monsters, and occult actors.