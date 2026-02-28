Pablo Castelblanco reveals stunning gift actor received from 'Happy Palace' co-star Reba McEntire

Pablo Castelblanco reveals shocking habit of 'Happy Palace' co-star Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire chose a different way to appreciate her Happy’s Place co-star Pablo Castelblanco.

The acclaimed American singer and actress is playing the role of bar owner Bobbie, the sole inheritor of her father’s bar, while Castelblanco portrayed Steve, the titular bar’s accountant, in the American sitcom television.

At the Actors Rising event, presented by The Actor Awards and Elle, in Los Angeles on February 26, the budding actor opened up about the type of gifts McEntire has given him

He told PEOPLE magazine about country legend’s personalized presents, revealing, “Oh, she gives great bottles of wine, she gives really beautiful notes.”

The Alaska Daily actor went on to add, “Her notes are just so lovely. And also very thoughtful gifts, not only on birthdays, but also when we’re wrapping or when we’re doing stuff like that, that have to do with the season or a conversation you’ve had.”

“[She’s] the best person on Earth. What are we doing? We should just keep telling everybody Reba’s the best,” Castelblanco noted, singing praises of McEntire.

It is pertinent to mention that Happy Palace, which started in 2024, is running its second season. It has also been renewed for a third season.