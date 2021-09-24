Rigid rules

This refers to the news report ‘No room for second review in constitution, says SC’ (September 22). Some cases run all the way from lower courts to higher courts, finally ending up in the highest court, mainly because of the realisation that even courts could have erred in the matter of law or fact at times. Also, court decisions made in other countries are duly considered in Pakistan. So, why reject the precedent of a second review set by the Indian courts altogether? After all, like all things, the system of justice also evolves over time.

If it is believed that full justice was not delivered in the first review, why rule out a second review? After all, dispensing justice is more important than just sticking to procedures. As such, there should be a possibility of a second (curative) review if the first review seems somewhat insufficient.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi