Dutch envoy seeks collaboration with UVAS

LAHORE: The Dutch Commercial Counselor Paul Ederer and multinational company Trouw Nutrition team visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed here on Wednesday.

The Dutch Counselor expressed keen interest in having collaboration with the UVAS in the areas of dairy related products (cheese & yogurt) processing, food safety & food security during the meeting.

Ms Sundas Munawwar from the Dutch Embassy, Islamabad, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology UVAS Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman and faculty members from Animal Nutrition Department and from Food Science and Human Nutrition Department were also present during the meeting. Prof Nasim briefed Paul Ederer regarding UVAS strong liaison with different Dutch institutions/organisations to strengthen livestock sector, dairy and poultry sectors of Pakistan.